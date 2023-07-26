Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: THRD) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 2647.0 shares of the Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.88, and it changed around $0.28 or 5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $228.44M. THRD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.59, offering almost -318.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.22% since then. We note from Third Harmonic Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 76.30K.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended THRD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Third Harmonic Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) trade information

Instantly THRD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.25 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.74% year-to-date, but still up 10.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) is 20.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.30, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -36.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that THRD is forecast to be at a low of $3.60 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 14.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) estimates and forecasts

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.35 percent over the past six months and at a 45.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%.

THRD Dividends

Third Harmonic Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.10% of Third Harmonic Bio Inc. shares, and 88.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.64%. Third Harmonic Bio Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 27.02% of the shares, which is about 10.91 million shares worth $65.35 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 14.32% or 5.78 million shares worth $34.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $2.8 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $1.44 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.