Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Stock Forecast: $45.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.34, and it changed around $0.82 or 2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.22B. SPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.55, offering almost -27.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.32% since then. We note from Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SPR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.86 for the current quarter.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Instantly SPR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.81 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.50% year-to-date, but still up 6.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is 5.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPR is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.16 percent over the past six months and at a 30.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. to make $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.26 billion and $1.33 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.20%.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 02.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders