SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 38.7 million shares of the SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) were traded, and its beta was -1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.01 or 10.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.01M. SMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.89, offering almost -13392.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.65 million.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Instantly SMX has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2449 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.65% year-to-date, but still down -5.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) is -22.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) estimates and forecasts

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.82% of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company shares, and 39.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.96%. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company stock is held by 56 institutions, with Nomura Holdings Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $99875.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.20% or 49181.0 shares worth $46230.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.