SLNH Stock Forecast 2023: Soluna Holdings Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 50.0%

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.04 or 19.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.06M. SLNH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.92, offering almost -1657.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Soluna Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 506.60K.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information

Instantly SLNH has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2850 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.85% year-to-date, but still up 16.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) is 45.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLNH is forecast to be at a low of $9.60 and a high of $9.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3328.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.16%.

SLNH Dividends

Soluna Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.81% of Soluna Holdings Inc. shares, and 20.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.23%. Soluna Holdings Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $98280.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.25% or 75355.0 shares worth $21400.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $74021.0, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $33771.0, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.