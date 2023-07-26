Shares Of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Could Show A Loss Of -36.36%

In the last trading session, 18.2 million shares of the Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were traded, and its beta was 3.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.60, and it changed around $0.53 or 3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.20B. AFRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.97, offering almost -132.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.02% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.68 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended AFRM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.85 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.67 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 82.01% year-to-date, but still up 3.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 18.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.63, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -20.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFRM is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 65.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Affirm Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.92 percent over the past six months and at a -40.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $406.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Affirm Holdings Inc. to make $428.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $364.13 million and $359.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.10%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 23 and August 28.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.25% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, and 78.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.90%. Affirm Holdings Inc. stock is held by 484 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.65% of the shares, which is about 25.13 million shares worth $442.2 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 8.91% or 21.01 million shares worth $369.77 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 21.13 million shares worth $371.89 million, making up 9.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 7.46 million shares worth around $131.3 million, which represents about 3.19% of the total shares outstanding.