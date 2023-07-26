Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 6.03 million shares of the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.71, and it changed around $0.26 or 17.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.92M. STRC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.48, offering almost -1331.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.37% since then. We note from Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 88640.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.08K.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended STRC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.71 for the current quarter.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Instantly STRC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.29% year-to-date, but still up 12.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) is -23.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STRC is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -601.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.42 percent over the past six months and at a -6.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to make $6.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.04 million and $4.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.70%.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.46% or 0.71 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.