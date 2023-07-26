Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Stock Forecast 2023: $84.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.70, and it changed around -$5.51 or -6.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.36B. RHI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.78, offering almost -20.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $64.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.45% since then. We note from Robert Half Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Robert Half Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended RHI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Robert Half Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter.

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) trade information

Instantly RHI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 83.40 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.18% year-to-date, but still down -11.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) is 3.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RHI is forecast to be at a low of $56.00 and a high of $84.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Robert Half Inc. (RHI) estimates and forecasts

Robert Half Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.56 percent over the past six months and at a -28.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -21.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Robert Half Inc. to make $1.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.83 billion and $1.73 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.70%. Robert Half Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 12.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.30% per year for the next five years.

RHI Dividends

Robert Half Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 18 and October 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 2.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.70% of Robert Half Inc. shares, and 101.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.81%. Robert Half Inc. stock is held by 876 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.62% of the shares, which is about 13.6 million shares worth $1.01 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 12.50% or 13.47 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 4.56 million shares worth $339.91 million, making up 4.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 4.54 million shares worth around $338.04 million, which represents about 4.21% of the total shares outstanding.