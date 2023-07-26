Risk-Takers Will Like Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM).

In the last trading session, 8.2 million shares of the Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $562.78M. LILM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.25, offering almost -168.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.42% since then. We note from Lilium N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.32 million.

Lilium N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LILM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lilium N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $Snow Lake Resources Ltd. for the current quarter.

Instantly LILM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4550 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.14% year-to-date, but still down -10.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is -3.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LILM is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -395.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lilium N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.72 percent over the past six months and at a 36.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%.

Lilium N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.55% of Lilium N.V. shares, and 13.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.24%. Lilium N.V. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.28% of the shares, which is about 16.31 million shares worth $10.6 million.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., with 2.42% or 9.22 million shares worth $6.0 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $82031.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.