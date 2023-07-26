PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACWP): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) were traded, and its beta was 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.20, and it changed around $0.75 or 4.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. PACWP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.79, offering almost -47.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.27% since then. We note from PacWest Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 371.26K.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) trade information

Instantly PACWP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.26 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.20% year-to-date, but still up 8.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) is 41.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61300.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.14, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -63.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PACWP is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 12.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 56.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PacWest Bancorp (PACWP) estimates and forecasts

PACWP Dividends

PacWest Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.94. It is important to note, however, that the 10.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of PacWest Bancorp shares, and 31.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.72%.