Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.93, and it changed around -$0.21 or -4.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $313.30M. OMER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.80, offering almost -58.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.71% since then. We note from Omeros Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 667.72K.

Omeros Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OMER as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Omeros Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

Instantly OMER has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.84 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 118.14% year-to-date, but still down -7.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is -10.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OMER is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) estimates and forecasts

Omeros Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 94.86 percent over the past six months and at a 22.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -110.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.80%.

OMER Dividends

Omeros Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.02% of Omeros Corporation shares, and 32.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.77%. Omeros Corporation stock is held by 126 institutions, with Ingalls & Snyder being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.42% of the shares, which is about 4.66 million shares worth $21.69 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.49% or 2.82 million shares worth $13.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.82 million shares worth $4.12 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $2.0 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.