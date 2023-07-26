MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 6.53 million shares of the MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.35, and it changed around -$6.65 or -19.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.18B. MXL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.66, offering almost -59.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.72% since then. We note from MaxLinear Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 813.35K.

MaxLinear Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MXL as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MaxLinear Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) trade information

Instantly MXL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -19.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.65 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.43% year-to-date, but still down -21.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) is -3.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MXL is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) estimates and forecasts

MaxLinear Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.89 percent over the past six months and at a -56.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -70.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -67.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect MaxLinear Inc. to make $184.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $280.01 million and $284.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -35.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 69.50%. MaxLinear Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 193.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -6.58% per year for the next five years.

MXL Dividends

MaxLinear Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 26.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.27% of MaxLinear Inc. shares, and 90.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.49%. MaxLinear Inc. stock is held by 393 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.75% of the shares, which is about 13.4 million shares worth $364.08 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.17% or 8.93 million shares worth $242.7 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.48 million shares worth $148.77 million, making up 9.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $58.4 million, which represents about 3.68% of the total shares outstanding.