Let’s Talk About How Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.04, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.27B. CWK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.00, offering almost -69.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.69% since then. We note from Cushman & Wakefield plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Cushman & Wakefield plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CWK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cushman & Wakefield plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) trade information

Instantly CWK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.20% on intraday trading today. The rise to weekly highs of 10.25 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.05%. We can see from the shorts that 17.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CWK is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) estimates and forecasts

Cushman & Wakefield plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.34 percent over the past six months and at a -48.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -73.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.92 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc to make $2.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.92 billion and $1.77 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.40%. Cushman & Wakefield plc earnings are expected to increase by -22.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CWK Dividends

Cushman & Wakefield plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.39% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, and 96.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.31%. Cushman & Wakefield plc stock is held by 291 institutions, with TPG GP A, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 15.34% of the shares, which is about 34.83 million shares worth $367.14 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.87% or 26.96 million shares worth $284.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 8.98 million shares worth $116.22 million, making up 3.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 6.54 million shares worth around $94.43 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.