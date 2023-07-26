Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of KNX Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.87, and it changed around $2.09 or 3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.56B. KNX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.35, offering almost -7.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.78% since then. We note from Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended KNX as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) trade information

Instantly KNX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.66 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.23% year-to-date, but still up 6.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is 9.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNX is forecast to be at a low of $51.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) estimates and forecasts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.49 percent over the past six months and at a -48.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -29.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -63.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. to make $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.9 billion and $1.74 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.50%. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.24% per year for the next five years.

KNX Dividends

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 17 and October 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 0.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.21% of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, and 95.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock is held by 702 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 17.14 million shares worth $969.71 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 9.75% or 15.71 million shares worth $888.63 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.0 million shares worth $284.44 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.64 million shares worth around $243.16 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.