Is NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.30, and it changed around $0.14 or 2.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19B. NAAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.78, offering almost -141.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.11% since then. We note from NaaS Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 674.23K.

NaaS Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NAAS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NaaS Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Instantly NAAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.36 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.25% year-to-date, but still up 6.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) is -6.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAAS is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -145.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -145.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $55.03 million and $40.34 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.30%. NaaS Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -227.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 24.57% per year for the next five years.

NAAS Dividends

NaaS Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of NaaS Technology Inc. shares, and 4.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.51%. NaaS Technology Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.43% of the shares, which is about 2.19 million shares worth $23.32 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.13% or 63136.0 shares worth $0.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 2.19 million shares worth $23.32 million, making up 4.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 9484.0 shares worth around $45238.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.