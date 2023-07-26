Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 4.79 million shares of the Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $338.38M. NVTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.00, offering almost -608.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.69% since then. We note from Invitae Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.01 million.

Invitae Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NVTA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Invitae Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6600 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.72% year-to-date, but still down -5.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is 14.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVTA is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -214.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Invitae Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.48 percent over the past six months and at a 32.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Invitae Corporation to make $127.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $136.62 million and $133.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.40%. Invitae Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -633.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Invitae Corporation shares, and 66.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.88%. Invitae Corporation stock is held by 357 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.38% of the shares, which is about 32.26 million shares worth $36.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.95% or 20.72 million shares worth $27.97 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 18.58 million shares worth $25.08 million, making up 7.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 8.11 million shares worth around $10.94 million, which represents about 3.31% of the total shares outstanding.