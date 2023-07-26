How To Invest In Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 5.26 million shares of the Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.78, and it changed around -$1.27 or -3.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.56B. ZION currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.75, offering almost -66.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.97% since then. We note from Zions Bancorporation National Association’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.91 million.

Zions Bancorporation National Association stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended ZION as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Zions Bancorporation National Association is expected to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) trade information

Instantly ZION has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.46 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.22% year-to-date, but still up 10.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is 34.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZION is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) estimates and forecasts

Zions Bancorporation National Association share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.04 percent over the past six months and at a -22.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -45.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $764.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Zions Bancorporation National Association to make $751.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $813.43 million and $873 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.40%.

ZION Dividends

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.64. It is important to note, however, that the 4.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.63% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, and 86.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.65%. Zions Bancorporation National Association stock is held by 675 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.88% of the shares, which is about 22.04 million shares worth $788.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.03% or 10.41 million shares worth $372.59 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.28 million shares worth $188.9 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.57 million shares worth around $163.36 million, which represents about 3.08% of the total shares outstanding.