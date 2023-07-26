General Electric Company (NYSE: GE): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 16.95 million shares of the General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $117.16, and it changed around $6.91 or 6.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.63B. GE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $112.15, offering almost 4.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.78% since then. We note from General Electric Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.17 million.

General Electric Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended GE as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. General Electric Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) trade information

Instantly GE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 117.96 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 79.19% year-to-date, but still up 5.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is 12.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $115.88, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GE is forecast to be at a low of $90.00 and a high of $133.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

General Electric Company (GE) estimates and forecasts

General Electric Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 46.87 percent over the past six months and at a -22.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect General Electric Company to make $15.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.65 billion and $18.62 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.50%. General Electric Company earnings are expected to increase by 116.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 26.60% per year for the next five years.

GE Dividends

General Electric Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 23 and October 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 0.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of General Electric Company shares, and 72.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.90%. General Electric Company stock is held by 1,960 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.58% of the shares, which is about 104.32 million shares worth $12.22 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.05% or 87.69 million shares worth $10.27 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 45.04 million shares worth $5.28 billion, making up 4.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 33.91 million shares worth around $3.97 billion, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.