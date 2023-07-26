Future Outlook And FedEx Corporation Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $265.55, and it changed around $5.89 or 2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.70B. FDX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $265.60, offering almost -0.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $141.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.56% since then. We note from FedEx Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

FedEx Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended FDX as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. FedEx Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $3.7 for the current quarter.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) trade information

Instantly FDX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 269.32 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.32% year-to-date, but still up 2.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is 13.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $264.56, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FDX is forecast to be at a low of $186.00 and a high of $294.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) estimates and forecasts

FedEx Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.31 percent over the past six months and at a 15.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect FedEx Corporation to make $22.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.40%. FedEx Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 7.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.78% per year for the next five years.

FDX Dividends

FedEx Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.92% of FedEx Corporation shares, and 73.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.17%. FedEx Corporation stock is held by 1,960 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.46% of the shares, which is about 18.74 million shares worth $4.28 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 6.72% or 16.89 million shares worth $3.86 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.8 million shares worth $1.87 billion, making up 4.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 9.01 million shares worth around $1.56 billion, which represents about 3.59% of the total shares outstanding.