EEFT Stock Forecast 2023: Euronet Worldwide Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 26.37%

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $97.24, and it changed around -$19.64 or -16.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.85B. EEFT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $121.55, offering almost -25.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $71.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.37% since then. We note from Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 282.75K.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended EEFT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Euronet Worldwide Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) trade information

Instantly EEFT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -16.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 118.29 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.03% year-to-date, but still down -17.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) is -12.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EEFT is forecast to be at a low of $106.00 and a high of $155.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) estimates and forecasts

Euronet Worldwide Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.87 percent over the past six months and at a 15.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $941.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Euronet Worldwide Inc. to make $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $843.3 million and $929.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%. Euronet Worldwide Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 227.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

EEFT Dividends

Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 26.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s Major holders