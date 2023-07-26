Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 7.21 million shares of the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.61, and it changed around $0.26 or 2.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.71B. DB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.57, offering almost -16.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.64% since then. We note from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended DB as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Instantly DB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.74 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.78% year-to-date, but still up 4.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is 16.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DB is forecast to be at a low of $10.56 and a high of $19.68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.62 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.20%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft earnings are expected to increase by 154.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.91% per year for the next five years.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.89% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, and 40.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.49%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock is held by 614 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.69% of the shares, which is about 75.39 million shares worth $875.24 million.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP, with 3.30% or 67.39 million shares worth $782.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 26.73 million shares worth $310.33 million, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 15.43 million shares worth around $179.14 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.