Could Spotify Technology S.A.’s (NYSE: SPOT) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 14.58 million shares of the Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $140.38, and it changed around -$23.34 or -14.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.27B. SPOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $182.00, offering almost -29.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.64% since then. We note from Spotify Technology S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Spotify Technology S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended SPOT as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Instantly SPOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 182.00 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 77.81% year-to-date, but still down -21.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is -10.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $155.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPOT is forecast to be at a low of $101.63 and a high of $226.36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Spotify Technology S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.46 percent over the past six months and at a 3.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Spotify Technology S.A. to make $3.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.92 billion and $3.22 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.80%.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.63% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares, and 57.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.00%. Spotify Technology S.A. stock is held by 716 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.46% of the shares, which is about 27.49 million shares worth $3.67 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 4.81% or 9.15 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 9.43 million shares worth $748.56 million, making up 4.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $227.8 million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.