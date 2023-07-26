Could ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 21.62 million shares of the ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.95, and it changed around $2.15 or 56.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.73M. ABVC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.70, offering almost -214.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.03% since then. We note from ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27190.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.49K.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ABVC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ABVC BioPharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Instantly ABVC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 56.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.87 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.80% year-to-date, but still up 41.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) is 4.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 75220.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABVC is forecast to be at a low of $20.20 and a high of $20.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -239.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -239.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $300k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $313k and $42k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.20%.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.99% of ABVC BioPharma Inc. shares, and 1.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.00%. ABVC BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 0.39 million shares worth $2.29 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.42% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.38 million shares worth $2.21 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 89226.0 shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.