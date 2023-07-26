Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $208.00, and it changed around $12.48 or 6.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.96B. CB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $231.37, offering almost -11.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $173.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.45% since then. We note from Chubb Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Chubb Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CB as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Chubb Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $CBOE Interest Rate 10 Year T No for the current quarter.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) trade information

Instantly CB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 208.99 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.71% year-to-date, but still up 7.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is 9.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $236.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CB is forecast to be at a low of $192.00 and a high of $270.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chubb Limited (CB) estimates and forecasts

Chubb Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.91 percent over the past six months and at a 15.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.60%. Chubb Limited earnings are expected to increase by -34.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.40% per year for the next five years.

CB Dividends

Chubb Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.44. It is important to note, however, that the 1.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Chubb Limited shares, and 90.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.25%. Chubb Limited stock is held by 1,938 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.44% of the shares, which is about 39.12 million shares worth $7.6 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.08% or 29.33 million shares worth $5.69 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 11.98 million shares worth $2.64 billion, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 9.6 million shares worth around $2.12 billion, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.