Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Shares Could Drop Up To -42.82%

In the last trading session, 20.61 million shares of the Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) were traded, and its beta was 3.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.11, and it changed around -$2.13 or -4.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.56B. CVNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.05, offering almost -31.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.95% since then. We note from Carvana Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 46.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.34 million.

Carvana Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended CVNA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Carvana Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $CareDx, Inc. for the current quarter.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.19 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 830.59% year-to-date, but still up 10.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 106.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.41, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVNA is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 72.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Carvana Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 514.35 percent over the past six months and at a 47.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.00%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.21% of Carvana Co. shares, and 118.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 132.17%. Carvana Co. stock is held by 329 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.19% of the shares, which is about 14.06 million shares worth $137.63 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 13.06% or 13.91 million shares worth $136.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.39 million shares worth $16.06 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $13.48 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.