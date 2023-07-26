Can Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 41.34 million shares of the Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around -$0.06 or -10.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $320.38M. GOEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.39, offering almost -698.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.45% since then. We note from Canoo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.25 million.

Canoo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GOEV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Canoo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8477 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.55% year-to-date, but still down -21.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is 9.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOEV is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1718.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -81.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Canoo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.89 percent over the past six months and at a 61.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.10% in the next quarter.

3 analysts expect Canoo Inc. to make $15.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 204.20%.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.73% of Canoo Inc. shares, and 25.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.47%. Canoo Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.23% of the shares, which is about 26.32 million shares worth $17.18 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.72% or 18.75 million shares worth $12.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.18 million shares worth $10.06 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.38 million shares worth around $7.85 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.