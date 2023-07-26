Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.77 million shares of the Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.78, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $310.41M. BTBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.80, offering almost -26.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.98% since then. We note from Bit Digital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.99 million.

Bit Digital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTBT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bit Digital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.25 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 530.00% year-to-date, but still down -5.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -13.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTBT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Bit Digital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 166.20 percent over the past six months and at a 75.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Bit Digital Inc. to make $13.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.82 million and $9.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.80%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 28 and September 01.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Bit Digital Inc. shares, and 17.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.23%. Bit Digital Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.35% of the shares, which is about 1.94 million shares worth $7.34 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 1.94% or 1.6 million shares worth $6.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 1.78 million shares worth $6.73 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $4.55 million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.