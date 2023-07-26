Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.31M. BNTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.06, offering almost -430.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.0% since then. We note from Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BNTC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Benitec Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Instantly BNTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2280 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.53% year-to-date, but still down -8.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is 2.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNTC is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.93% of Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, and 52.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.58%. Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 35.74% of the shares, which is about 10.0 million shares worth $2.1 million.

Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, with 2.75% or 0.77 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 6.2 million shares worth $1.43 million, making up 22.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 74773.0 shares worth around $12711.0, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.