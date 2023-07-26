An Analysis Of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.67, and it changed around $0.56 or 10.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $486.49M. PACK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.24, offering almost -45.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.09% since then. We note from Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 576.34K.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PACK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ranpak Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

Instantly PACK has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.69 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.73% year-to-date, but still up 12.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) is 39.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

Analyst projections state that PACK is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $83.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ranpak Holdings Corp. to make $85.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $86.8 million and $84.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.10%.

PACK Dividends

Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.69% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares, and 95.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.52%. Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock is held by 173 institutions, with JS Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 38.41% of the shares, which is about 30.53 million shares worth $159.37 million.

Soros Capital Management, LLC, with 5.83% or 4.63 million shares worth $24.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Pioneer Ser Tr I-Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $8.23 million, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $7.37 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.