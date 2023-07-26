An Analysis Of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $140.62, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.18B. IBM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $153.21, offering almost -8.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $115.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.84% since then. We note from International Business Machines Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.39 million.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) trade information

Instantly IBM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 140.86 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still up 3.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is 7.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.32 day(s).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) estimates and forecasts

International Business Machines Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.61 percent over the past six months and at a 3.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.90%. International Business Machines Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -60.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.55% per year for the next five years.

IBM Dividends

International Business Machines Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.64. It is important to note, however, that the 4.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)’s Major holders