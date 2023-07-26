Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.47 million shares of the Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around -$0.1 or -9.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $348.76M. AMRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.86, offering almost -434.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.56% since then. We note from Amyris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.52 million.

Amyris Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AMRS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amyris Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Amyris, Inc. for the current quarter.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Instantly AMRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0650 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.52% year-to-date, but still down -11.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is -17.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMRS is forecast to be at a low of $0.70 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -449.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Amyris Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.99 percent over the past six months and at a 71.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.40%. Amyris Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -78.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders