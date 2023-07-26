Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 4.34 million shares of the Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.02 or 7.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.14M. AKTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.61, offering almost -747.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from Akari Therapeutics Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 470.92K.

Akari Therapeutics Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AKTX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akari Therapeutics Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) trade information

Instantly AKTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1940 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.95% year-to-date, but still up 8.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) is 16.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKTX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2005.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2005.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) estimates and forecasts

Akari Therapeutics Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.65 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.90%.

AKTX Dividends

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.12% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares, and 8.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.64%. Akari Therapeutics Plc stock is held by 16 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 7.94 million shares worth $1.44 million.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC, with 0.77% or 0.78 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 30264.0 shares worth $10441.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.