AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL): Decline Of -152.53% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 2.63 million shares of the AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) were traded, and its beta was -0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.25M. AGIL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.80, offering almost -384.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.32% since then. We note from AgileThought Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 103.00K.

AgileThought Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AGIL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AgileThought Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) trade information

Instantly AGIL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.43% year-to-date, but still up 43.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) is 41.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGIL is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -152.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -102.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect AgileThought Inc. to make $47.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46.17 million and $43.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.90%.

AGIL Dividends

AgileThought Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.39% of AgileThought Inc. shares, and 51.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.99%. AgileThought Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Credit Suisse Ag/ being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 19.18% of the shares, which is about 9.6 million shares worth $30.23 million.

Wasatch Advisors LP, with 4.21% or 2.11 million shares worth $6.63 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $4.44 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $1.32 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.