Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around -$0.27 or -13.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $180.06M. ADVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.34, offering almost -34.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.54% since then. We note from Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 482.89K.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ADVM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Instantly ADVM has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.34 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 200.26% year-to-date, but still down -21.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is 30.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADVM is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -244.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 167.69 percent over the past six months and at a 24.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.10%.

ADVM Dividends

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.70% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, and 63.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.99%. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.73% of the shares, which is about 7.77 million shares worth $5.57 million.

Bml Capital Management, LLC, with 7.03% or 7.07 million shares worth $5.07 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 7.47 million shares worth $5.38 million, making up 7.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $1.54 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.