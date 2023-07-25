Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.20, and it changed around -$1.03 or -24.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $226.40M. ZVIA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -71.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.88% since then. We note from Zevia PBC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 154.95K.

Zevia PBC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ZVIA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zevia PBC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) trade information

Instantly ZVIA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -24.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.28 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.64% year-to-date, but still down -21.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) is -27.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZVIA is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) estimates and forecasts

Zevia PBC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.81 percent over the past six months and at a 44.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $49.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Zevia PBC to make $49.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $45.54 million and $47.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.10%.

Zevia PBC earnings are expected to increase by 41.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.80% per year for the next five years.

ZVIA Dividends

Zevia PBC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 08.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.39% of Zevia PBC shares, and 69.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.39%. Zevia PBC stock is held by 80 institutions, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 44.59% of the shares, which is about 22.02 million shares worth $84.79 million.

Emerald Advisers, LLC, with 2.52% or 1.24 million shares worth $4.79 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $2.38 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $2.46 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.