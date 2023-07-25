Why ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) have been traded, and its beta is -0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $139.07M. ZFOX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.73, offering almost -1189.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.52% since then. We note from ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 715.26K.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZFOX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) trade information

Instantly ZFOX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -75.60% year-to-date, but still up 16.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) is 12.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZFOX is forecast to be at a low of $1.30 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -227.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 127.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect ZeroFox Holdings Inc. to make $50.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.30%.