Why R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.43 million shares of the R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.46, and it changed around -$0.88 or -5.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.92B. RCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.07, offering almost -64.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.23% since then. We note from R1 RCM Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Instantly RCM has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 50.32% year-to-date, but still down -10.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is -5.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.01 day(s).

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

R1 RCM Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.81 percent over the past six months and at a 150.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 114.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $561.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. to make $586.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $391.9 million and $523.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.30%. R1 RCM Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 91.20% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.50% per year for the next five years.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

