Why Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.27 million shares of the Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.35, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.41B. OWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.04, offering almost -13.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.74% since then. We note from Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OWL as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Owl Capital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Instantly OWL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.37 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.51% year-to-date, but still up 5.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) is 11.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OWL is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.12 percent over the past six months and at a 22.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $395.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Blue Owl Capital Inc. to make $418.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $327.25 million and $370.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 98.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 4.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.06% of Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, and 91.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.55%. Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock is held by 273 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.19% of the shares, which is about 54.34 million shares worth $602.03 million.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC, with 11.21% or 50.0 million shares worth $554.0 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 22.03 million shares worth $244.14 million, making up 4.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 21.97 million shares worth around $243.4 million, which represents about 4.93% of the total shares outstanding.