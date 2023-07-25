VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -44.68%

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around -$0.22 or -14.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.84M. VNRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.74, offering almost -110.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.15% since then. We note from VolitionRx Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 139.49K.

VolitionRx Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VNRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VolitionRx Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) trade information

Instantly VNRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5500 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.50% year-to-date, but still down -10.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) is -16.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNRX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -361.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -130.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) estimates and forecasts

VolitionRx Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.00 percent over the past six months and at a 9.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 520.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $270k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect VolitionRx Limited to make $540k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 575.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.50%.

VNRX Dividends

VolitionRx Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.18% of VolitionRx Limited shares, and 9.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.32%. VolitionRx Limited stock is held by 41 institutions, with Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.98% of the shares, which is about 3.78 million shares worth $7.21 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.87% or 0.55 million shares worth $1.05 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $1.19 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.