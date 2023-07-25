Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Shares Could Drop Up To -770.72%

In the last trading session, 3.01 million shares of the Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.52, and it changed around $0.79 or 4.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.86B. VIPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.48, offering almost -5.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.7% since then. We note from Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.02 million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended VIPS as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Instantly VIPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.84 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is 3.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Vipshop Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.42 percent over the past six months and at a 24.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.88 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited to make $3.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.41 billion and $3.19 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.90%. Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 45.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.82% per year for the next five years.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.74% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, and 76.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.99%. Vipshop Holdings Limited stock is held by 511 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.61% of the shares, which is about 27.11 million shares worth $411.59 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.62% or 15.4 million shares worth $233.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Oakmark International Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 14.48 million shares worth $197.51 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund held roughly 13.67 million shares worth around $186.52 million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.