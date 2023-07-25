Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.04 or 11.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.34M. UK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.00, offering almost -1566.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Ucommune International Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 541.22K.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Instantly UK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4790 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.30% year-to-date, but still down -9.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) is -29.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.00% of Ucommune International Ltd shares, and 48.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.17%. Ucommune International Ltd stock is held by 3 institutions, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 49.36% of the shares, which is about 2.3 million shares worth $1.01 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.55% or 0.12 million shares worth $51973.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2354.0 shares worth $1031.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.