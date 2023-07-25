The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 3.46 million shares of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.93, and it changed around $0.23 or 1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.59B. GT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.13, offering almost -1.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.36% since then. We note from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.21 million.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.13 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.95% year-to-date, but still up 4.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is 18.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GT is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.01 percent over the past six months and at a -35.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -65.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to make $5.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.21 billion and $5.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings are expected to increase by -75.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.24% per year for the next five years.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, and 81.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.30%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock is held by 507 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.19% of the shares, which is about 34.55 million shares worth $380.73 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.31% or 29.21 million shares worth $321.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 8.8 million shares worth $99.98 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.57 million shares worth around $87.04 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.