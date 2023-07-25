Stock Performance And Outlook Of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL)

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.83, and it changed around -$4.87 or -6.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.92B. HXL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.08, offering almost -13.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.4% since then. We note from Hexcel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 526.99K.

Hexcel Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended HXL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Hexcel Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) trade information

Instantly HXL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.02 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.66% year-to-date, but still down -9.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) is -2.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HXL is forecast to be at a low of $62.00 and a high of $92.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) estimates and forecasts

Hexcel Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.82 percent over the past six months and at a 48.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $425.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Hexcel Corporation to make $477.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $398.06 million and $429.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.20%. Hexcel Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 618.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 33.60% per year for the next five years.

HXL Dividends

Hexcel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 0.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Hexcel Corporation shares, and 101.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.03%. Hexcel Corporation stock is held by 486 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.87% of the shares, which is about 9.17 million shares worth $649.27 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.32% or 7.86 million shares worth $556.47 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.67 million shares worth $188.7 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $185.57 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.