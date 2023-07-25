Shares Of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Could Show A Gain Of 8.62%

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.66, and it changed around $0.46 or 6.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $851.33M. HOUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.96, offering almost -69.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.47% since then. We note from Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended HOUS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) trade information

Instantly HOUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.68 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.87% year-to-date, but still up 5.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) is 29.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -33.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOUS is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 8.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) estimates and forecasts

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.49 percent over the past six months and at a -340.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -14.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -52.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Anywhere Real Estate Inc. to make $1.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.14 billion and $1.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -188.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.70% per year for the next five years.

HOUS Dividends

Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.96% of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shares, and 114.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.76%. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stock is held by 302 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 17.46% of the shares, which is about 19.27 million shares worth $101.73 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 16.75% or 18.49 million shares worth $97.64 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 8.44 million shares worth $48.89 million, making up 7.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund held roughly 6.51 million shares worth around $41.58 million, which represents about 5.90% of the total shares outstanding.