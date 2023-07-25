Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.19, and it changed around -$3.76 or -8.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.44B. SAGE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.99, offering almost -49.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.05% since then. We note from Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 652.99K.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended SAGE as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.56 for the current quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) trade information

Instantly SAGE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.43 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.36% year-to-date, but still down -12.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is -19.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAGE is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -161.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) estimates and forecasts

Sage Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.80 percent over the past six months and at a 10.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,185.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Sage Therapeutics Inc. to make $16.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.5 million and $1.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 93.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 868.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.90%. Sage Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -15.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 41.10% per year for the next five years.

SAGE Dividends

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.50% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 88.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.52%. Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 312 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.85% of the shares, which is about 7.08 million shares worth $283.34 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 9.56% or 5.71 million shares worth $228.58 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.87 million shares worth $74.94 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $62.07 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.