Risk-Taking Investors May Find Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.63, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.67B. PSEC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -23.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.71% since then. We note from Prospect Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Prospect Capital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PSEC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

Instantly PSEC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.69 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.15% year-to-date, but still up 1.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is 8.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -15.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSEC is forecast to be at a low of $5.75 and a high of $5.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 13.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) estimates and forecasts

Prospect Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.53 percent over the past six months and at a 6.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $216.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Prospect Capital Corporation to make $214.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $184.62 million and $199.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.68%. Prospect Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 6.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

PSEC Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 10.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.53% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares, and 8.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.61%. Prospect Capital Corporation stock is held by 264 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 3.74 million shares worth $26.03 million.

Legal & General Group PLC, with 0.68% or 2.73 million shares worth $18.97 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 3.79 million shares worth $26.37 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.07 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.