Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 4.12 million shares of the Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.89, and it changed around $0.82 or 2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.83B. PSTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.19, offering almost -3.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.57% since then. We note from Pure Storage Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

Pure Storage Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PSTG as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pure Storage Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.19 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.59% year-to-date, but still down -1.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is 3.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSTG is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $47.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Pure Storage Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.67 percent over the past six months and at a 6.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $681.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Pure Storage Inc. to make $757.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.20%. Pure Storage Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 143.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.24% per year for the next five years.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.03% of Pure Storage Inc. shares, and 89.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.96%. Pure Storage Inc. stock is held by 608 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.76% of the shares, which is about 45.39 million shares worth $1.16 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.44% or 29.02 million shares worth $740.37 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 12.64 million shares worth $360.79 million, making up 4.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.62 million shares worth around $230.79 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.