POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.88 million shares of the POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $118.19, and it changed around $12.5 or 11.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.14B. PKX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $106.85, offering almost 9.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.09% since then. We note from POSCO Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 245.42K.

POSCO Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PKX as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. POSCO Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) trade information

Instantly PKX has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 125.39 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 116.98% year-to-date, but still up 26.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) is 54.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $112.37, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PKX is forecast to be at a low of $78.14 and a high of $166.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) estimates and forecasts

POSCO Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 88.05 percent over the past six months and at a -14.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -28.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.90%. POSCO Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -53.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

PKX Dividends

POSCO Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of POSCO Holdings Inc. shares, and 3.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.78%. POSCO Holdings Inc. stock is held by 220 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 1.42 million shares worth $98.65 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.36% or 1.21 million shares worth $84.3 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR Global Natural Resources ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $55.95 million, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR Global Natural Resources ETF held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $31.18 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.