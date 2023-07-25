Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 3.71 million shares of the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.02, and it changed around $0.25 or 1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.45B. PAA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.82, offering almost 1.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.29% since then. We note from Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PAA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Instantly PAA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.09 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.72% year-to-date, but still up 4.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) is 11.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAA is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.72 percent over the past six months and at a -5.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline L.P. to make $14.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.36 billion and $14.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.80%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 116.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.00% per year for the next five years.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.07. It is important to note, however, that the 7.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.22% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, and 43.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.56%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is held by 385 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.00% of the shares, which is about 62.84 million shares worth $783.59 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.16% or 29.04 million shares worth $362.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 58.94 million shares worth $731.99 million, making up 8.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 13.73 million shares worth around $170.57 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.