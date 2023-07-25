Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 4.13 million shares of the Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $97.62, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.55B. PM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.62, offering almost -8.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $82.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.13% since then. We note from Philip Morris International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

Philip Morris International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PM as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Philip Morris International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) trade information

Instantly PM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 100.70 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.55% year-to-date, but still down -1.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is 2.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PM is forecast to be at a low of $87.00 and a high of $130.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) estimates and forecasts

Philip Morris International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.12 percent over the past six months and at a 3.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. to make $9.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.31 billion and $8.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.50%. Philip Morris International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -0.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.95% per year for the next five years.

PM Dividends

Philip Morris International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.08. It is important to note, however, that the 5.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Philip Morris International Inc. shares, and 77.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.49%. Philip Morris International Inc. stock is held by 2,455 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.73% of the shares, which is about 135.53 million shares worth $13.18 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 7.20% or 111.82 million shares worth $10.87 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 47.12 million shares worth $4.77 billion, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 40.65 million shares worth around $3.95 billion, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.