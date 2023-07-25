NNDM Stock Forecast 2023: Nano Dimension Ltd. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 37.58%

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.30, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $843.55M. NNDM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.74, offering almost -13.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.58% since then. We note from Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NNDM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Instantly NNDM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.32 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.48% year-to-date, but still up 4.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 49.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNDM is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -203.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -203.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 30 and September 04.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, and 29.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.79%. Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Murchinson Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.83% of the shares, which is about 14.51 million shares worth $47.66 million.

Anson Funds Management LP, with 6.58% or 13.98 million shares worth $45.93 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 5.07 million shares worth $16.66 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $8.22 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.